    15 modular schools to be built in Gakh, Gabala, Oghuz and Shaki regions

    10.03.2018 [16:18]

    Baku, March 10, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order on measures to improve education infrastructure in Gakh, Gabala, Oghuz and Shaki regions.

    Under the presidential Order, the Ministry of Education is allocated 5.56 million manats for the construction of modular schools for a total of 956 pupils in four regions.

    The advantages of modular schools include low-cost building work, quick construction and portability of module sections, and the opportunity to adjust the number of classrooms to the number of pupils.

