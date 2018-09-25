3rd Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition “ADEX-2018” opens in Baku

Baku, September 25, AZERTAC

The 3rd Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition ADEX 2018 has today launched at the Baku Expo Centre.

Initiated by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense Industry, ADEX 2018 is organized by Caspian Event Organizers (CEO) and supported by Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

State and government officials, foreign embassies, representatives of embassies of foreign countries in Azerbaijan and international organizations, defense ministers of several countries are attending the event.

Assistant to the President for Work with Law Enforcement Bodies and Military Issues, department head Fuad Alasgarov read out President Ilham Aliyev’s congratulation letter to the exhibition participants.

Addressing the event, Deputy Minister of Defense Industry Yahya Musayev said that ADEX 2018, which is a large-scale event enjoying the status of a major regional exposition of weapons and military equipment, is a grand display of modern weaponry and equipment, where the force and power of Azerbaijan’s military and industrial complex is showcased.

Musayed noted that Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense Industry and its related structures and plants, and Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), actively participate at the exhibition.

This year, 224 companies from 29 countries take part in the ADEX. The exhibition features 11 national stands from Azerbaijan, China, France, Iran, Israel, Russia, Serbia, Turkey, the Republic of Belarus, Ukraine, Pakistan, and representing leading companies from these countries. Many countries have expanded the area of their national expositions; the top four with the largest number of companies represented are Turkey (41 companies), Russia (25 companies), Israel (14 companies) and Belarus (10 companies). In total, companies and delegations take part at the exhibition from 44 countries.

During the exhibition, the industry professionals will be able to get acquainted with the new products of Azerbaijan’s defense complex and witness both the current and growing capabilities of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan. Moreover, this year’s newcomers to the event from Azerbaijan are the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Caspian Shipbuilding Company, the science and technology company Vitta, High Tech Park (ANAS), Service Centre for Armament and Military Equipment of Air Defense.

The exhibition will run until September 27. This is an excellent platform to showcase the latest weapons and for the conclusion of new agreements in the field of international military-technical cooperation.