    • / SOCIETY

    SOCIETY


    3rd Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition “ADEX-2018” to attract 224 companies from 29 countries

    25.09.2018 [10:37]

    Baku, September 25, AZERTAC

    The 3rd Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition “ADEX-2018”, to be held at Baku Expo Center from September 25-27, will gather together 224 companies from 29 countries, it was stated at a press conference on the opening of the exhibition.

    ADEX 2018 is a grand display of modern weaponry and equipment, where the force and power of Azerbaijan`s military and industrial complex will be showcased. The exhibition is organized by the Ministry of Defense Industry in partnership with the Caspian Event Organizers.

    The ADEX 2018 exhibition will serve as an ideal platform for demonstrating the latest weapons and concluding new agreements in the area of international military and technical cooperation.

    AZERTAG.AZ :3rd Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition “ADEX-2018” to attract 224 companies from 29 countries
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    24.09.2018 [18:55]
    Deputy minister: ADEX 2018 is demonstration of power of Azerbaijan`s defense industry`
    23.09.2018 [11:25]
    Event marking International Day of Peace held at Seaside National Park
    22.09.2018 [19:16]
    Baku to host 20th Special Olympics Global Youth Leadership Forum
    17.09.2018 [17:57]
    Azerbaijan Prosecutor’s Office receives IAP Certificate of Merit
    3rd Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition “ADEX-2018” to attract 224 companies from 29 countries 3rd Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition “ADEX-2018” to attract 224 companies from 29 countries