3rd Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition “ADEX-2018” to attract 224 companies from 29 countries

Baku, September 25, AZERTAC

The 3rd Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition “ADEX-2018”, to be held at Baku Expo Center from September 25-27, will gather together 224 companies from 29 countries, it was stated at a press conference on the opening of the exhibition.

ADEX 2018 is a grand display of modern weaponry and equipment, where the force and power of Azerbaijan`s military and industrial complex will be showcased. The exhibition is organized by the Ministry of Defense Industry in partnership with the Caspian Event Organizers.

The ADEX 2018 exhibition will serve as an ideal platform for demonstrating the latest weapons and concluding new agreements in the area of international military and technical cooperation.