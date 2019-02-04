    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    ADA, Diplomatic Institutions of Moldova and Ukraine sign MoU

    04.02.2019 [10:36]

    Baku, February 4, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan Diplomatic Academy (ADA) under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and the Hennadii Udovenko Diplomatic Academy of Ukraine, as well as the Moldova`s National Diplomatic Institute within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration have signed a memorandum of cooperation.

    The event was held as a part of the 1st high-level Meeting of representatives of Diplomatic Academies and Institutions at the MFA of GUAM Member States in Kiev.

    Speaking to the meeting, Fariz Ismayilzade, ADA`s Vice-Rector, highlighted the importance of fruitful cooperation as well as exchange of experience between the diplomatic institutions of GUAM member states.

    AZERTAG.AZ :ADA, Diplomatic Institutions of Moldova and Ukraine sign MoU
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    04.02.2019 [12:26]
    Azerbaijani servicemen attend NATO training courses in Georgia
    02.02.2019 [17:24]
    ISESCO condemns Armenia’s move to build a water canal in occupied territories of Azerbaijan
    01.02.2019 [22:38]
    Azerbaijan`s Foreign Ministry: Pashinyan should realize that conflict resolution will boost Armenia`s independence
    31.01.2019 [23:35]
    Chairman of Nakhchivan Supreme Assembly meets with Chinese ambassador
    ADA, Diplomatic Institutions of Moldova and Ukraine sign MoU ADA, Diplomatic Institutions of Moldova and Ukraine sign MoU ADA, Diplomatic Institutions of Moldova and Ukraine sign MoU ADA, Diplomatic Institutions of Moldova and Ukraine sign MoU