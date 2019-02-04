ADA, Diplomatic Institutions of Moldova and Ukraine sign MoU
Baku, February 4, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan Diplomatic Academy (ADA) under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and the Hennadii Udovenko Diplomatic Academy of Ukraine, as well as the Moldova`s National Diplomatic Institute within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration have signed a memorandum of cooperation.
The event was held as a part of the 1st high-level Meeting of representatives of Diplomatic Academies and Institutions at the MFA of GUAM Member States in Kiev.
Speaking to the meeting, Fariz Ismayilzade, ADA`s Vice-Rector, highlighted the importance of fruitful cooperation as well as exchange of experience between the diplomatic institutions of GUAM member states.
