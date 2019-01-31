Advantageous travelling with Buta Airways mobile app is easier now

Baku, January 31, AZERTAC

Henceforth, all owners of Android-based smartphones (version 5.0 and higher), as well as iPhones (iOS 9.0 and higher) can download Buta Airways official mobile app.

The application offers a simple and convenient user interface, available in three languages - Azerbaijani, Russian and English.

Using the mobile app, you can purchase air tickets to any destination of the Airline, manage the booking of the already purchased air tickets and add services, check in for your flight and see the flight schedule.

Also information on the Airline’s basic rules and a guide to the cities where Buta Airways flies, is available in the mobile app.

The mobile app also provides an online conversation with the customer service. You can reach the Call Center by phone or messaging via WhatsApp, or directly via online conversation on the application itself.

To download the mobile app for iOS in AppStore, click on the following link: https://itunes.apple.com/gb/app/buta-airways/id1435152673?mt=8 , for Android – in Google Play https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=az.butaairways.app

All questions regarding the mobile app, as well as the requests to developers can be sent to: [email protected]

Buta Airways is the first low-cost airline in Azerbaijan, a structural division of the CJSC Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL). It was founded in December 2016. The first flight was carried out on September 1, 2017. The Airline’s fleet consists of modern Embraer E-190 aircrafts.

The Airline is based in Baku, at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport and carries out flights to the most popular destinations.