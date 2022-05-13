Algerian Ambassador: AZERTAC is Azerbaijan’s leading and most reliable source of information VIDEO

Baku, May 13, AZƏRTAC

Ambassador of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria to Azerbaijan Abdelouahab Osmane said he considers AZERTAC to be the leading and most reliable source of information in Azerbaijan as he met with Chairman of the Board of AZERTAC Aslan Aslanov.

They noted that it would be useful to expand cooperation and increase exchange of information between AZERTAC and the Algeria Press Service. Signing a document of cooperation could make its contribution to this cause. The sides discussed the related issues, including opportunities of further expanding cooperation between the national news agencies of the two countries at the meeting.

During the meeting, which took place at the initiative of the embassy of Algeria, the sides provided an insight into the history and present situation of relations between Azerbaijan and Algeria. It was noted that proximity between the two peoples and national-moral values paves the way for further developing the relations. Our diplomatic ties are at a high level. Therefore, there is a need to take cooperation in the field of media to a new plane against the background of new challenges and realities.

The Chairman of the Board provided information on the activities of AZERTAC and its place and position in the world information space. He stressed that the leading news agencies of Azerbaijan and Algeria have efficient cooperation on different international media platforms, especially at the News Agencies World Congress and the Union of News Agencies of member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. The objective position and dissemination of accurate information of the Algerian media on the 44-day Patriotic War in Azerbaijan are praiseworthy, he said.

Saying that he receives news on the website of AZERTAC in Arabic, English and French, Ambassador Abdelouahab Osmane noted that the embassy would provide necessary support to make sure that the relations of cooperation between the news agencies of the two friendly countries could be taken to a bilateral platform. Saying that he was ready to provide a draft document, which would be prepared for this purpose, to the relevant government structures of Algeria, the diplomat stressed that he considers AZERTAC to be the leading and most reliable source of information in Azerbaijan.

The sides also exchanged views on the challenges facing the modern media and other issues of mutual interest during the meeting.