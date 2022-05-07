  • HOMEPAGE
    Algerian media publishes article on Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev

    07.05.2022 [09:40]

    Cairo, May 7, AZERTAC

    Algerian “Al Hivar”, “Al-Shuruq” newspapers, as well as Al-Harir, “Al Wasit” portals have published an article by Chargé d'Affaires of Azerbaijan in the country Rafail Baghirov about national leader Heydar Aliyev.

    Headlined "National leader Heydar Aliyev: Great leadership mission", the article highlights unique leadership talent of the outstanding politician and statesman, who saved the Azerbaijani people from difficult situations and crises for the country. The author noted that the genius politician, one of the leaders of the USSR has rendered unparalleled services to the establishment and development of ties between Azerbaijan and the Islamic countries.

    The article hailed national leader Heydar Aliyev’s attention and care to the Islamic religion and monuments in modern Azerbaijan.

    The article also highlighted the national leader’s visits to the Holy Kaaba and Medina during his visit to Saudi Arabia.

    Ogtay Bayramov

    Special Correspondent

