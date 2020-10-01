  • HOMEPAGE
    Armenian army shells IDP settlement in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam

    01.10.2020 [13:16]

    Baku, October 1, AZERTAC

    The military-political leadership of the aggressor Armenia continues to commit acts of terrorism against the civilian population of Azerbaijan, grossly violating the norms and principles of international law.

    Armenian military units continue to subject densely populated areas - regional and rural centers, civil infrastructure objects - hospitals, medical centers, school buildings, kindergartens, administrative buildings of public agencies and household premises to intensive artillery bombardment.

    This time the Armenian armed forces shelled an IDP settlement in the Birinji Baharli settlement of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district. As a result of the Armenian shelling, dozens of houses inhabited by IDPs in the settlement were destroyed, and livestock perished.

