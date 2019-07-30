At least 57 dead in Brazil prison riot

Baku, July 30, AZERTAC

At least 57 prisoners were killed by other inmates during clashes between organised crime groups at the Altamira prison in northern Brazil, according to prison officials, Al Jazeera reported.

Para state prison authorities said 16 of the victims were decapitated while others suffocated after the prison buildings were set on fire.

The count of victims could rise when authorities have searched all areas involved, state prisons chief Jarbas Vasconcelos said at a news conference.

A group of prisoners reportedly tried to take over another part of the prison complex.

Inmates also set fires and roadblocks that prevented authorities from entering parts of the facility for about five hours, he said.

Brazilian officials said that the government is investigating the attack.