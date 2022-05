At least three killed in suspected terror attack in Israel

Baku, May 6, AZERTAC

At least three people were killed and four injured in a suspected terror attack in the central Israeli city of Elad on Thursday, according to Israel's emergency response services, CNN reports.

Police said the incident, which took place on Israeli Independence Day, involved two suspected attackers. One fired a rifle while the other attacked people with an axe or a knife, police said.

The suspects have still not been apprehended, according to Israeli police, who urged the public to stay away from the scene.