  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    At least three killed in suspected terror attack in Israel

    06.05.2022 [16:41]

    Baku, May 6, AZERTAC

    At least three people were killed and four injured in a suspected terror attack in the central Israeli city of Elad on Thursday, according to Israel's emergency response services, CNN reports.

    Police said the incident, which took place on Israeli Independence Day, involved two suspected attackers. One fired a rifle while the other attacked people with an axe or a knife, police said.

    The suspects have still not been apprehended, according to Israeli police, who urged the public to stay away from the scene.

    AZERTAG.AZ :At least three killed in suspected terror attack in Israel
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    06.05.2022 [12:41]
    US President Joe Biden taps first black woman to serve as White House spokeswoman
    06.05.2022 [11:48]
    Scientists discover bizarre 'worm-like' aurora stretching halfway across Mars
    06.05.2022 [11:42]
    53 dead in China building collapse, search for trapped ends VIDEO
    06.05.2022 [10:59]
    Italy’s new COVID-19 cases down 8.9% in one week
    At least three killed in suspected terror attack in Israel