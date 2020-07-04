  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Atletico Madrid ease past Mallorca

    04.07.2020 [11:32]

    Baku, July 4, AZERTAC

    Atletico Madrid blanked Real Mallorca at home Friday in a Spanish La Liga match, according to Anadolu Agency.

    The home team led 2-0 at the half at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, on goals by Spanish forward Alvaro Morata.

    A goal by Jorge Resurreccion Merodio, known as Koke, sealed a comfortable win for Atletico Madrid.

    Atletico Madrid increased its point total to 62 and sits in third place as Real Mallorca is in the 18th spot with 29 points.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Atletico Madrid ease past Mallorca
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    04.07.2020 [12:28]
    Vettel confirms Ferrari never offered new contract
    03.07.2020 [10:31]
    Manchester City honour Liverpool - then hammer them 4-0
    02.07.2020 [17:36]
    Tokyo Olympic official: Decision to hold can wait
    02.07.2020 [11:33]
    SPAL 2-2 Milan: Rossoneri seal dramatic late draw in Ibrahimovic's return
    Atletico Madrid ease past Mallorca Atletico Madrid ease past Mallorca Atletico Madrid ease past Mallorca