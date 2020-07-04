Atletico Madrid ease past Mallorca

Baku, July 4, AZERTAC

Atletico Madrid blanked Real Mallorca at home Friday in a Spanish La Liga match, according to Anadolu Agency.

The home team led 2-0 at the half at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, on goals by Spanish forward Alvaro Morata.

A goal by Jorge Resurreccion Merodio, known as Koke, sealed a comfortable win for Atletico Madrid.

Atletico Madrid increased its point total to 62 and sits in third place as Real Mallorca is in the 18th spot with 29 points.