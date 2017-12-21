    • / SOCIETY

    Azerbaijan, Israel discuss cooperation in preventing emergency situations

    21.12.2017 [18:30]

    Baku, December 21, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan’s Minister of Emergency Situations Kamaladdin Heydarov has today met with Head of the National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA) of Israel’s Defense Ministry Bezalel Traiber.

    Highlighting the current state of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel in the field of prevention of emergencies and elimination of their consequences, Kamaladdin Heydarov stressed the necessity of developing these ties.

    Head of the National Emergency Management Authority of Israel’s Defense Ministry Bezalel Traiber expressed gratitude for the assistance provided by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations to prevent the forest fires in Israel. He emphasized the importance of developing cooperation between the two countries` relevant bodies.

    They also exchanged views over the prospects of cooperation and issues of mutual concern.

