Azerbaijan, Morocco hail bilateral political relations

Baku, October 2, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan and Morocco have praised the level of political ties as Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Moroccan Ambassador Adil Embarch.

They also pointed favorable opportunities for developing cooperation in the economic, humanitarian, tourism, alternative and renewable energy fields.

Minister Bayramov highlighted grave consequences of Armenia's aggressive policy against Azerbaijan. He said the reason for the ongoing escalation of tension in the region was Armenia`s continuing policy of aggression. The Minister said Azerbaijan took appropriate counter-measures against the armed forces of Armenia in exercise of its legal right to self-defense and ensure the security of civilians. The FM stressed the need for the immediate withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the occupied territories in order to ensure lasting peace and security in the region. Bayramov reminded of the decisions and resolutions of international organizations, including the UN Security Council, saying they constitute the basis for the conflict settlement.

Ambassador Embarch reaffirmed Morocco's support for Azerbaijan's just position on the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict.

Minister Bayramov commended Morocco for its fair position on Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan.