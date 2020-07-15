Azerbaijan Prosecutor General's Office: Armenia committed a number of crimes against civilian population

Baku, July 15, AZERTAC

“Since 12th July Armenian armed forces severely violated the ceasefire attempting to seize positions in Tovuz district of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border. Our positions were shelled using various types of artillery.

Once again demonstrating terrorist and aggressive policy by firing at densely populated settlements, Armenia committed a number of crimes against the civilian population,” the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan told AZERTAC.

“On July 14th at 3 pm due to explosion of a missile fired from a rocket launcher located opposite Bala Jafarli village of Gazakh District, various pieces of the shell scattered on the roofs and plots of houses belonging to residents of Khanliglar village - Salmina Aliyeva, Mahbuba Orujeva, Aziz Shirinov, llham Mehtiyev, Razim Musayev and Kamil Jahanov. As a consequence of deliberate destruction of properties, substantial damage was inflicted to civilians.

Immediate examination of incident scene, collection of evidence, involvement of specialists for determining damage and other investigative actions were provided by prosecution and police authorities.

Upon the fact a criminal case has been initiated at Gazakh District Prosecutor's Office under Article 186.2.2 (deliberate destruction or damage to someone’s property, causing substantial damage to the victims – by arson, explosion or in any other generally dangerous way or with grave consequences) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Necessary intensive investigative actions are underway,” the Prosecutor General's Office said.