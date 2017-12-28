    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Azerbaijan-based company Global Energy Solutions expands its business to Kazakhstan

    28.12.2017 [16:58]

    Baku, December 28, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan-based company Global Energy Solutions (Glensol), one of the leading providers of maintenance and integrity solutions to the oil and gas, power and water, chemical industries expanded its business to Kazakhstan earlier this month by opening office and workshop facility in Aktau, the center of oil and gas industry of Kazakhstan. The new facility covers 2,000 sq. m of workshop, office accommodation and storage space.

    Aktau office will enable the Company to provide a high standard of maintenance services to the clients in the region and support its further growth in Kazakhstan’s oil and gas market.

    “Opening of the new office and workshop facility in Aktau is a new milestone of our development demonstrating an increasing capacity and expertise of our company at both local and international levels. We are looking forward to expanding our business in Kazakhstan taking an advantage of the strategic location of Aktau,” said Tamerlan Aliyev, General Manager of Glensol.

    Established in 2012 as an oilfield operations and equipment maintenance subsidiary of Nobel Oil Services, Glensol provides asset integrity management, operational assurance services, maintenance and repair services for turbomachinery, valves and pumps. SOCAR, BP and other important industry players are among its customers.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan-based company Global Energy Solutions expands its business to Kazakhstan
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    28.12.2017 [19:01]
    Azerbaijani oil sells for more than $68
    27.12.2017 [12:35]
    Oil prices drop on world markets
    26.12.2017 [12:49]
    SOCAR, Turkish Petroleum discuss opportunities for expanding cooperation
    26.12.2017 [10:52]
    Oil prices increase on world markets
    Azerbaijan-based company Global Energy Solutions expands its business to Kazakhstan