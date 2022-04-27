Azerbaijan joins Lazgi International Dance Festival in Uzbek town of Khiva

Tashkent, April 27, AZERTAC

The opening ceremony of the Lazgi International Dance Festival has today been held at the square near the Kunya-Ark citadel of the famous Itchan Kala complex in the old town of Khiva, Uzbekistan.

Addressing the event, Advisor to the President of Uzbekistan Abdujabbor Abduvakhidov read out the address by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to the festival participants.

In his address, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev congratulated the participants and guests of the first international dance festival "Lazgi", held in the ancient land of Khorezm and wished them success in the development of this art.

In 2019, the Khorezm dance Lazgi was inscribed to the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity as an element of the cultural heritage of Uzbekistan.

Azerbaijan is represented at the festival by the State Song and Dance Ensemble named after Fikrat Amirov.

The program of the event includes exhibitions dedicated to the art of dance, demonstration of national costumes, folk arts, book fair, international conference on "The role of Uzbek national dances in the development of world dance".

The festival, which will last until April 30, brings together about 200 dancers, musicians and music theorists from 30 countries.

Gulu Kangarli

Special correspondent