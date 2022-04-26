  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan represented at Culture Day in Finland

    26.04.2022 [15:55]

    Baku, April 26, AZERTAC

    A day of Azerbaijani culture has been held at the Etelä-Tapiola High School in Espoo, Finland, as part of the event that brought together representatives of different countries.

    The Azerbaijani corner, organized by 17-year-old Etelä-Tapiola high school student Mona Savojifar, featured books, paintings, carpets, clothes and souvenirs reflecting the ancient history and rich culture of the country.

    Dressed in national costume, Mona Savojifar, gave detailed information about the history of the country, performing a national dance and demonstrating the preparation of national dishes of Azerbaijan.

    Mona Savojifar is a member of the Azer-Turkish Youth Organization operating in Finland.

