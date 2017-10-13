Azerbaijan to export pomegranate juice to Germany, Israel and Qatar

Baku, October 13, AZERTAC Azerbaijan will export pomegranate juice to Germany, Israel and Qatar. This was stated by Yusif Abdullayev, Vice President of Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO), as the sides signed an agreement within the framework of the "ANUGA" International Food Fair, held in Cologne, Germany.

