    Azerbaijan to export pomegranate juice to Germany, Israel and Qatar

    13.10.2017 [12:45]

    Baku, October 13, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan will export pomegranate juice to Germany, Israel and Qatar.

    This was stated by Yusif Abdullayev, Vice President of Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO), as the sides signed an agreement within the framework of the "ANUGA" International Food Fair, held in Cologne, Germany.

