    Azerbaijani Army conducts combat firing exercises with "Msta-S" self-propelled howitzers

    26.09.2020 [17:43]

    Baku, September 26, AZERTAC

    Combat training classes with the crews of "Msta-S" self-propelled howitzer of the Rocket and Artillery Troops of the Azerbaijan Army are being conducted, press service of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told AZERTAC.

    “The crews who were put on the alert have worked out the issue of the change of positions and obtaining the coordinates of the enemy's targets during the simulated battle.

    The crews, carrying out live firing, have destroyed the military equipment and engineering fortifications of the imaginary enemy set at different distances,” the ministry said.

