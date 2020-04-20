  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani FM holds meeting via videoconferencing with OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs

    20.04.2020 [22:35]

    Baku, April 20, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov has held a meeting through videoconferencing with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, Igor Popov (Russian Federation), Andrew Schofer (United States of America) and Stéphane Visconti (France), as well as Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.

    The sides exchanged views on how to advance further on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in current situation of global fight against COVID-19 pandemic. They underlined that the current situation should not be an obstacle for continuing the peaceful negotiations.

    The sides agreed to hold a videoconference of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia with mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on April 21 this year.

