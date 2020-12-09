Azerbaijani FM meets with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani

Tehran, December 9, AZERTAC Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani. The sides discussed the development of bilateral relations and regional security problems. Jeyhun Bayramov conveyed greetings of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to President Hassan Rouhani. Rabil Katanov Special Correspondent

