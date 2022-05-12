Azerbaijani FM meets with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Dushanbe

Baku, May 12, AZERTAC

On the sidelines of the meeting of CIS Council of Foreign Ministers in Dushanbe, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov.

The Ministers discussed the development of relations between the two countries in various areas.

Exchanging views on the current situation in the region, the sides reiterated the importance of full implementation of the trilateral statements signed to ensure peace and security. They noted the importance of taking steps to normalize relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The sides also exchanged views on issues on the regional and international security agenda.