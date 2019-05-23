Azerbaijani FM meets with newly appointed UNDP Resident Representative

Baku, May 23, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met with the newly appointed United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative in the country Alessandro Fracassetti.

Elmar Mammadyarov congratulated Alessandro Fracassetti on his new appointment as UNDP Resident Representative in Azerbaijan, expressing his hope that he will contribute to further development of relations between Azerbaijan and UNDP. Hailing the successful development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and UNDP, the FM noted the importance of increasing efforts in this regard.

Alessandro Fracassetti highlighted the structural reforms carried out in the UNDP system, noting that he will spare no efforts to contribute to development of relations between UNDP and Azerbaijan during his tenure.

The sides also exchanged views on the issues of mutual interest.