Azerbaijani MPs to hold series of meetings in Brussels

Baku, May 14, AZERTAC

Members of Azerbaijani Parliament will be visiting Brussels, Belgium, on May 16-19, to hold a series of meetings with the European Parliament officials.

The delegation includes Head of the Azerbaijani delegation at the EU-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Cooperation Committee Tural Ganjaliyev and Member of the delegation Sevil Mikayilova.

The meetings will focus on the development of cooperation and exchange of views on some topical issues.