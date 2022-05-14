Azerbaijani MPs to hold series of meetings in Brussels
AzerTAg.az
14.05.2022 [12:46]
Baku, May 14, AZERTAC
Members of Azerbaijani Parliament will be visiting Brussels, Belgium, on May 16-19, to hold a series of meetings with the European Parliament officials.
The delegation includes Head of the Azerbaijani delegation at the EU-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Cooperation Committee Tural Ganjaliyev and Member of the delegation Sevil Mikayilova.
The meetings will focus on the development of cooperation and exchange of views on some topical issues.
