Azerbaijani President: Launch of Azerspace-2 is another triumph of our country

Baku, September 26, AZERTAC

“Today is a landmark day in the life of our country. Azerspace-2 was put into orbit today. I wholeheartedly congratulate the people of Azerbaijan on this occasion. This is another triumph of our country, another success of our state,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his congratulatory message to the nation on the launch of Azerbaijan`s second communications satellite from Guiana Space Center in French Guiana.

“Azerbaijan has managed to put three satellites into orbit in the past five years. Azerbaijan is today a member of the space club and is strengthening its standing in the world space industry. The launch of the satellites demonstrates the power of our state, it demonstrates our policy,” said President Ilham Aliyev.

“This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic. Under my Order, 2018 was proclaimed the Year of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic. At the same time, next month we will celebrate the 27th anniversary of the restoration of our independence. We dedicate the launch of Azerspace-2 to the centenary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, to state independence of Azerbaijan,” the Azerbaijani President added.