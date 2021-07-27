Baku, July 27, AZERTAC Parliamentary delegations of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan are holding a joint meeting in a trilateral format. The meeting will feature the signing of the Baku Declaration. The Declaration will cover the expansion of cooperation between the parliaments of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan, further strengthening of political relations among the three countries and other areas.

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijani, Turkish, Pakistani parliamentary delegations hold trilateral meeting

