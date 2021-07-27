  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijani, Turkish, Pakistani parliamentary delegations hold trilateral meeting

    27.07.2021 [17:23]

    Baku, July 27, AZERTAC

    Parliamentary delegations of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan are holding a joint meeting in a trilateral format.

    The meeting will feature the signing of the Baku Declaration.

    The Declaration will cover the expansion of cooperation between the parliaments of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan, further strengthening of political relations among the three countries and other areas.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani, Turkish, Pakistani parliamentary delegations hold trilateral meeting
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    27.07.2021 [17:45]
    Azerbaijan, Turkey, Pakistan sign Baku Declaration
    26.07.2021 [12:53]
    Azerbaijani FM meets with Serbian counterpart VIDEO
    23.07.2021 [20:41]
    Foreign Ministry: Recent provocations of Armenian side, attempts to aggravate situation in the region by firing on Azerbaijani positions are unacceptable
    23.07.2021 [14:34]
    FM Bayramov meets with head of EU delegation to Azerbaijan
    Azerbaijani, Turkish, Pakistani parliamentary delegations hold trilateral meeting Azerbaijani, Turkish, Pakistani parliamentary delegations hold trilateral meeting