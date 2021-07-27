Azerbaijani, Turkish, Pakistani parliamentary delegations hold trilateral meeting
27.07.2021 [17:23]
Baku, July 27, AZERTAC
Parliamentary delegations of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan are holding a joint meeting in a trilateral format.
The meeting will feature the signing of the Baku Declaration.
The Declaration will cover the expansion of cooperation between the parliaments of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan, further strengthening of political relations among the three countries and other areas.
