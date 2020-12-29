  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani, Turkish military sappers fulfill engineering support tasks VIDEO

    29.12.2020 [18:45]

    Baku, December 29, AZERTAC 

    “A group on the clearance of mines of the Turkish Armed Forces in the country and the units of the Engineering Troops of Azerbaijan fulfill the tasks of engineering support in the liberated Aghdam district,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

    “Military sappers of both countries, clearing the sowing plots and connecting roads from mines and unexploded shells, make them suitable for use.

    Activities on the detection and disposal of unexploded shells and mines in the liberated territories are being continued,” the ministry added.

