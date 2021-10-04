Azerbaijani defense minister leaves for Georgia

Baku, October 4, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov have left for Georgia, the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

Minister Zakir Hasanov will take part in a trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani, Georgian and Turkish defense ministers in the Kakheti region of Georgia.

The meetings will discuss the development of cooperation between the countries in military, military-technical, military-educational and other fields.