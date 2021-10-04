  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijani defense minister leaves for Georgia

    04.10.2021 [11:18]

    Baku, October 4, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov have left for Georgia, the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

    Minister Zakir Hasanov will take part in a trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani, Georgian and Turkish defense ministers in the Kakheti region of Georgia.

    The meetings will discuss the development of cooperation between the countries in military, military-technical, military-educational and other fields.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani defense minister leaves for Georgia
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    04.10.2021 [13:47]
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: “Eternity-2021" exercises started in Georgia
    02.10.2021 [14:58]
    Azerbaijani defense minister holds official meeting
    30.09.2021 [15:32]
    Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry: Command and Control Center of Land Forces Command starts operating
    30.09.2021 [14:39]
    Delegations of ministries of defense of Azerbaijan and Belarus hold working meeting
    Azerbaijani defense minister leaves for Georgia