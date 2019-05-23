    • / SPORTS

    Azerbaijani judokas to contest medals at Montreal Grand Prix 2019

    23.05.2019 [20:37]

    Baku, May 23, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani judokas will test their strength at the Montreal Grand Prix 2019 to be held in Canada on July 5-7.

    Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on nine judo fighters.

    The Montreal Grand Prix will bring together nearly 200 judokas from 44 countries.

