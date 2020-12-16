  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $51

    16.12.2020 [11:48]

    Baku, December 16, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani oil price has increased on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil rose $1.09 to stand at $51.44.

