  • HOMEPAGE
    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Azerbaijani oil sells for 40.58

    08.10.2020 [12:05]

    Baku, October 8, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani oil price has decreased on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil fell $0.90 to stand at $40.58.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani oil sells for 40.58
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    08.10.2020 [11:12]
    Oil prices rise on world markets
    07.10.2020 [12:21]
    Oil prices fall on world markets
    07.10.2020 [10:51]
    Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $ 41
    06.10.2020 [11:56]
    Oil prices rise on world markets
    Azerbaijani oil sells for 40.58