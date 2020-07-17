Azerbaijani oil sells for $45.06
17.07.2020 [13:18]
Baku, July 17, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani oil price has increased on the world markets.
The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil rose $0.13 to stand at $45.06.
