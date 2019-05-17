    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Azerbaijani oil sells for nearly $77

    17.05.2019 [13:07]

    Baku, May 17, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani oil price has increased on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil rose $1.15 to stand at $76.70.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani oil sells for nearly $77
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Related news
    Azerbaijani oil sells for more than $75
    16.05.2019 [12:39]
    Azerbaijani oil sells for more than $75
    Azerbaijani oil sells for $74.67
    15.05.2019 [11:07]
    Azerbaijani oil sells for $74.67
    Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $74
    11.05.2019 [13:03]
    Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $74
    Azerbaijani oil price reaches $75
    04.05.2019 [13:12]
    Azerbaijani oil price reaches $75
    Other news in this section
    20.05.2019 [11:33]
    Oil prices rise on world markets
    18.05.2019 [15:46]
    Azerbaijani energy minister to attend OPEC + meeting in Jeddah
    18.05.2019 [14:44]
    Azerbaijani oil sells for $75,97
    18.05.2019 [11:30]
    Oil prices fall on world markets
    Azerbaijani oil sells for nearly $77