  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Azerbaijani para-karate fighters take three medals at European Championships

    30.05.2022 [15:03]

    Baku, May 30, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani para-karate fighters have captured three medals, including two golds, at the European Championships held in Gaziantep, Turkiye.

    The golds came from female fighter Emilia Mitilinova and Eldar Ahmadov.

    Other Azerbaijani fighter Nihat Mammadzada grabbed a silver medal.

     

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani para-karate fighters take three medals at European Championships
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    30.05.2022 [16:38]
    UK Government urges UEFA to launch "formal investigation" into Champions League final chaos
    30.05.2022 [15:05]
    Nottingham Forest promoted to Premier League after 23 years
    30.05.2022 [14:17]
    Luka Modric 'signs new Real Madrid deal'
    30.05.2022 [12:17]
    Azerbaijani karate team rank second at European Championships in Gaziantep
    Azerbaijani para-karate fighters take three medals at European Championships Azerbaijani para-karate fighters take three medals at European Championships Azerbaijani para-karate fighters take three medals at European Championships Azerbaijani para-karate fighters take three medals at European Championships