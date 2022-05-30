Azerbaijani para-karate fighters take three medals at European Championships
Baku, May 30, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani para-karate fighters have captured three medals, including two golds, at the European Championships held in Gaziantep, Turkiye.
The golds came from female fighter Emilia Mitilinova and Eldar Ahmadov.
Other Azerbaijani fighter Nihat Mammadzada grabbed a silver medal.
