    Azerbaijani servicemen attend NATO training courses in Georgia

    04.02.2019 [12:26]

    Tbilisi, February 4, AZERTAC

    Representatives of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces are also among the military servicemen of NATO member and partner states in the Basic Mountain Training Winter Courses underway at the Sachkhere Mountain Training School after COL Besik Kutateladze (BMTWC), the Georgia’s Minister of Defense told AZERTAC correspondent.

    Held within the frameworks of the NATO “Partnership for Peace” program, the training winter courses bring together the military servicemen of NATO member and partner states - Lithuania, Belarus, Azerbaijan and Georgia.

    During the BMTWC training courses, the foreign military servicemen are practiced in skiing and mastered in technical methods of searching and evacuation of the people affected by avalanche. They are also instructed in how to overcome an obstacle line and to make snow shelters “Iglu”.

    This is already the second stage of the winter training courses. The first stage of the BMTWC was held in the Abuli mountains of Samtskhe-Javakheti region.

    The military servicemen will be granted with certificates and badges upon their successful completion of the courses.

    Khatai Azizov

    Special correspondent

