Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters to contest medals at European Taekwondo Championships Manchester 2022

Baku, May 16, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani fighters will test their strength at the European Taekwondo Championships and the Para-European Taekwondo Championships to be held in Manchester, the United Kingdom, between May 19-22.

Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on 13 taekwondo and 5 Para-taekwondo fighters.

The championships will bring together around 400 athletes from more than 40 countries.