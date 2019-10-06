    • / POLITICS

    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 21 times

    06.10.2019 [12:20]

    Baku, October 6, AZERTAC

    “Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 21 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, using sniper rifles,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

    “Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gushchu Ayrim village of Gazakh region, in Goyali and Zamanli villages of Gadabay region,” the ministry said.

    “The positions of the Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Taghibayli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Garvand village of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Tartar and Aghdam regions,” the ministry added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 21 times
