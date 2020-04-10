Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 24 times

Baku, April 10, AZERTAC

“Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 24 times throughout the day in various directions of the front,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

“Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan, Voskevan villages and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gushchu Ayrim, Ashaghi Eskipara villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region.”

“The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Tartar region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Horadiz village of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar and Khojavand regions,” the ministry added.