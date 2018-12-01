Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 29 times

Baku, December 1, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry has said the Armenian armed forces continue to violate the ceasefire regime. "The Azerbaijani armed forces came under fire 29 times throughout the day," the ministry said in a statement.

"The army`s positions came under fire from the Armenia-occupied districts of Azerbaijan including, Garagashli, Kangarli, Sarijali, Yusifjanli villages in Aghdam, Gobu Dilagharda, Kurdlar villages in Fuzuli, as well as unnamed hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam and Fuzuli districts," the ministry added.