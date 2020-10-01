Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: During the night battles, artillery strikes were inflicted on the enemy

Baku, October 1, AZERTAC During the night battles, the Azerbaijan Army units inflicted crushing artillery strikes on the positions of the Armenian armed forces stationed in occupied territories, press service of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told AZERTAC.

