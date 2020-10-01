  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: During the night battles, artillery strikes were inflicted on the enemy

    01.10.2020 [09:45]

    Baku, October 1, AZERTAC

    During the night battles, the Azerbaijan Army units inflicted crushing artillery strikes on the positions of the Armenian armed forces stationed in occupied territories, press service of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told AZERTAC.

