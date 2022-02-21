  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Training exercises of commandos continue VIDEO

    21.02.2022 [18:05]

    Baku, February 21, AZERTAC

    “According to the combat training plan, the training exercises were held in the Land Forces Operations Commando military unit,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

    “During practical classes held in conditions close to real combat, various tactical activities were carried out.

    The commandos successfully fulfilled all the tasks assigned during the exercises.

    The main objective of the training exercises, conducted at nighttime and in the daylight hours by taking into account the combat experience gained in the Patriotic War, is to increase the level of professionalism of commandos and improve their practical skills,” the ministry said.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Training exercises of commandos continue VIDEO
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    21.02.2022 [13:43]
    Defense Ministry: Azerbaijani Army positions were subjected to fire
    20.02.2022 [11:24]
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Helicopter fight training was conducted VIDEO
    19.02.2022 [18:05]
    Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan Army positions subjected to fire in the direction of Khojavand district
    19.02.2022 [14:16]
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry holds official meeting on results of comprehensive inspection in Naval Forces VIDEO
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Training exercises of commandos continue VIDEO