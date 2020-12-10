Azerbaijan’s FM meets Iranian counterpart

Baku, December 10, AZERTAC

As part of his official visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran, Azerbaijan`s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met with the country’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

During the meeting, the ministers discussed the current situation in the region, especially the situation after the signing of the trilateral statement on November 10.

FM Bayramov briefed his counterpart on the 44-day Patriotic War, which resulted in the liberation of Azerbaijani lands.

Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif welcomed the liberation of the occupied territories.

The parties exchanged views on the development of bilateral cooperation in the framework of good neighborliness, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.