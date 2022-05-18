  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan`s Mammadyarov to compete at Chessable Masters

    18.05.2022 [18:17]

    Baku, May 18, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani grandmaster Shahriyar Mammadyarov will test his strength at the Chessable Masters, the fourth leg of the $1.6 million Meltwater Champions Chess Tour, to take place on May 19-26 on chess24.

    The preliminary phase is a 16-player rapid (15|10) round-robin. The top eight players will advance to a two-day knockout.

    The tournament will feature reigning world champion Magnus Carlsen, Norwegian Tari Aryan, Chinese Wei Yi and Ding Liren, Azerbaijan`s Shahriyar Mammadyarov, American Sam Shankland and Abhimanyu Mishra, Spanish David Anton Guijarro, Indian Rameshbabu Praggnanandha, Pentala Harikrishna and Vidit Gujrathi, English Gawain Jones and Jorden van Foreest, Dutch Anish Giri, Swedish Nils Grandelius and Canadian Eric Hansen.

    The prize fund of the tournament is $150,000.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan`s Mammadyarov to compete at Chessable Masters
