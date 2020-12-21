Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense releases video footage of Garajalli village of Jabrayil district VIDEO
AzerTAg.az
21.12.2020 [15:49]
Baku, December 21, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense has released a video footage of Garajalli village of Jabrayil district.
AZERTAC presents the video footage.
