    Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Education, Islamic Development Bank discuss prospects for educational cooperation

    15.12.2021 [16:26]

    Baku, December 15, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Deputy Minister of Education Mukhtar Mammadov has met with a delegation led by Country Operations Manager at the Islamic Development Bank Farid Khan.

    During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for educational cooperation between the Ministry of Education and Islamic Development Bank.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Education, Islamic Development Bank discuss prospects for educational cooperation
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
