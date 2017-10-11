    • / POLITICS

    Azerbaijan`s Zakir Hasanov to attend meeting of Council of CIS Defense Ministers

    11.10.2017 [21:28]

    Baku, October 11, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov will take part in the next meeting of the Council of CIS Defense Ministers. The event will take place in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on October 12.

