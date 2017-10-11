Azerbaijan`s Zakir Hasanov to attend meeting of Council of CIS Defense Ministers

Baku, October 11, AZERTAC Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov will take part in the next meeting of the Council of CIS Defense Ministers. The event will take place in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on October 12.

