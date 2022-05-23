  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan`s rhythmic gymnasts take two bronzes at FIG World Challenge Cup 2022

    23.05.2022 [17:39]

    Baku, May 23, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s rhythmic gymnastics team have claimed two bronze medals in the rhythmic group event at the Rhythmic Gymnastics FIG World Challenge Cup, held at Pamplona, Spain, on May 20-22.

    Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan and Darya Sorokina secured the medals in the exercises with five hoops, three ribbons and two balls.

    In the individual program, Zohra Aghamirova finished 5th for her performance with a hoop, 6th with a ball and 7th with a ribbon.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan`s rhythmic gymnasts take two bronzes at FIG World Challenge Cup 2022
