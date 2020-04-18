  • HOMEPAGE
    Azeri Light crude sells for $22.15

    18.04.2020 [12:40]

    Baku, April 18, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani oil price has increased on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil rose $1.04 to stand at $22.15.

