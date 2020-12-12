  • HOMEPAGE
    Azeri Light crude sells for $50.88

    12.12.2020 [11:11]

    Baku, December 12, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani oil price has decreased on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil fell $0.82 to stand at $50.88.

