Baku hosts FIG`s Executive Committee meeting

Baku, December 1, AZERTAC

A meeting of the Executive Committee of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has started in Baku, Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation has told AZERTAC.

The two-day event will bring together FIG President Morinari Watanabe, heads of the continent unions, presidents of the Technical Committees for types of gymnastics, members of the Executive Committee and other officials.

The agenda will feature a wide range of issues, including possible alterations to the FIG`s Charter, inclusion of the new types of gymnastics to the structure`s program and other important issues.

Following the meeting of the Executive Committee, FIG Congress will start on December 2.

The event will bring together about 240 delegates from 113 countries.